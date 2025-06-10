Gone clubbin’: 7 unique mini-golf or indoor golf attractions in Vegas

Yes, there will be golf ball cannons, course simulators and the God of Thunder.

“Mulligan Mule” in hand, it’s time to take aim — again! — at the big illuminated Ferris Wheel, whose circular rotations keep shooting our golf ball back to us as we wash down our shame with said beverage.

It’s a Thursday night, and we’re at Swingers, a luxe, labyrinthine “crazy golf” spot at Mandalay Bay that pulses with the vibe of a cosmopolitan carnival.

Wielding our putter like a magician’s wand, conjuring hole-in-one after hole-in-one out of thin air — OK, we made two — we navigate the glowing, expansive grounds, which encompass four separate mini-golf courses as “caddies” serve up craft cocktails.

The room’s scented with the tangy aroma of Emmy Squared Pizza, the Detroit-style pizza chain in charge of the street food menu here.

Before long, we head to the arcade upstairs for a gentleman’s game of Skee Ball, completing an evening of high-end, low-brow fun. But while Swingers may be Vegas’ newest mini-golf or indoor golf attraction, it’s far from the only one.

Prices start at $30; swingers.club

Here are a few more to check out:

Kiss World Mini Golf

There’s one goal in life that we pretty much all share, regardless of race, color or creed: to one day wack a golf ball up God of Thunder Gene Simmons’ lengthy, luminous pink tongue, straight into his gaping maw.

Well, sometimes dreams do come true, for this is how the Kiss World Mini Golf experience concludes.

Amid massive guitars and platform boots, this glow-in-the-dark course looks as if it has been laid siege by the Kiss Army.

For diehards, there’s also the Kiss World Museum in front, which is absolutely loaded with band memorabilia, including late drummer Eric Carr’s Porsche, in addition to an arcade and gift shop, where you can score some Kiss hot sauce to make your chicken wings hot, hot, hotter than hell.

Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road. Prices start at $12.95; kissminigolf.com

Twilight Zone Mini Golf

“Prepare to travel through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination” — and the lower level of the Horseshoe casino.

Enter Twilight Zone Mini Golf, where you’ll be surrounded by creepy marionettes, creepy two-headed martians, creepy dolls, creepy creatures with eyeballs for faces — seeing a pattern here? — all culled from the original black-and-white TV that freaked the crap out of your grandparents back in the day.

Like Kiss World Mini Golf, the place glows in the dark and also features an arcade, so you can play Space Invaders and blast some aliens after rubbing elbows with them.

Horseshoe Las Vegas. Prices start at $12.95; syfyminigolf.com

Five Iron Golf

If you tend to slice the ball like Judge Smails in “Caddyshack” while being goaded on by a loud-mouth Rodney Dangerfield, don’t get mad, throw your club and injure a dude on a nearby horse.

Perhaps visit the indoor Five Iron Golf experience instead.

Here, you can have your swing analyzed via Five Iron’s Trackman technology and high-speed cameras and then work with a coach to improve your game.

There are also golf simulators enabling play on over 200 legendary PGA courses like Pebble Beach or St. Andrews and other virtual games like slapshot hockey and zombie dodgeball. A full bar and food menu provide much-needed nourishment after warring with the undead.

Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Prices start at $30 per half-hour on the weekdays and $47.50 on the weekends; topgolf.com/us/las-vegas

Popstroke

Some misguided types think that the key to coming in under par is a disciplined, daily practice routine paired with a healthy diet to maintain a sound body and mind.

Wrong!

It’s all about the “Birdie Juice,” dudes.

Said cocktail, a strawberry-flavored, gin-based concoction, helps fuel the fun at Popstroke, an 18-hole mini-golf attraction that’s an oasis of green amid its asphalt surroundings at Town Square.

While other joints of its kind lean in on the wild and weird obstacles — see: a certain, face-painted bassist’s tongue — Pop Stroke has more of an actual golf course feel, with lush fairways and bothersome sand bunkers to test your skill and patience.

And in a tradition that dates back to the origins of the sport in 15th-century Scotland, they also serve tequila-infused milkshakes here.

To quote late, great golf legend Arnold Palmer: “Rad.”

Town Square, 6617 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Day passes start at $30 for local adults and $22 for kids; popstroke.com

Atomic Golf

Want to fire a golf ball out of a cannon?

Want us to stop with the rhetorical questions?

And so we let’s head to Atomic Golf, home to the aforementioned projectile-launcher and much, much more.

The place is huge and eye-popping, with four art-adorned levels that house a high-tech putting area and over 100 hitting bays, each outfitted with seven different games unique to Atomic Golf. Said games range from seeing how far you can drive the ball to battling with aliens attempting to invade your star freighter. (Not nice!)

There’s also an ultra-lounge here and the Astrocade area on the first floor, which features over 1,000 square feet of screens, where you can dine and drink from a menu that spans everything from pickle fries to $1,000 A5 Wagyu bone marrow.

1850 S. Main St. Prices start at $60 per bay for one hour on the weekdays and $80 on the weekends; atomicgolf.com

Topgolf Las Vegas

This place is for the birds — Angry Birds, that is. Prices start at $60 per bay for one hour.

That’s one of the many themed games available at this gargantuan complex, which also includes a Sonic the Hedgehog adventure and virtual versions of some of the world’s most iconic golf courses.

This being Vegas, there’s also bottle service available for those whose wallets are as big as their golf handicaps.

And if your swing is a little loose after an adult beverage or two, just grab The Sure Thing club, a Topgolf innovation that makes it easier to get the ball in the air.

MGM Grand. Prices start at $49 per bay for one hour on the weekdays and $64 on the weekends; topgolf.com

