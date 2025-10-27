GlowFest attraction to debut in Las Vegas for holiday season

GlowFest will turn 200,000 square feet into a world of light, art, culture, taste and storytelling in time for Christmas and lasting through Lunar New Year.

A new spectacle and storytelling experience is opening in Las Vegas this winter.

GlowFest will turn 200,000 square feet into a world of light, art, culture, taste and storytelling in time for Christmas and lasting through Lunar New Year. The show promises to reimagine a traditional lantern festival, with modern tech and artistry, sending guests on a “mesmerizing, mutli-sensory journey, illuminated at every turn.”

The attraction will come with Vegas-based food vendors (to be announced), chef pop-ups and local food trucks, providing kid-friendly items and culinary creations for adults, as well as limited-time offers.

The show will follow the story of a baby dragon “lost in the darkness of the universe.” Following a blue-green diamond, the dragon finds Earth, full of color and wonder. The journey takes the dragon through five realms: reality, nature, ocean, the celestial realm and exotic lands, where two white elephants guide through the installations and projections.

The landscapes will feature light monuments of the Tree of Life, a lotus garden and celestial gateways.

“We wanted to create something deeper than a typical light show with bright lanterns and flashing displays,” program director David Valenzuela said in a news release. “GlowFest is about the journey, engaging your senses and imagination to feel the art around you, and creating your own story within it.”

Through its run, GlowFest will feature holiday programming for all ages, including Santa meet-and-greets, live carolers and New Year’s performances.

Valenzuela also emphasized the attraction’s local connections, saying GlowFest is “as much about community as creativity.” A portion of ticket sales will go toward art and culture programming in local schools.

GlowFest opens Dec. 20 at 2600 Paradise Road, near the Sahara Las Vegas Monorail Station, and will run through Feb. 22. For tickets and information, as well as a full schedule of programming: glowfest.com.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.