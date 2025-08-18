Cross items off your sports bucket list at these 10 Las Vegas sportsbooks

Watching a sporting event at a Las Vegas sportsbook is arguably more fun than actually going to the games. Here are 10 books visitors should seek out.

Watching the Super Bowl, March Madness or any other sporting event at a luxurious Las Vegas sportsbook is arguably more fun than actually going to the games.

Visitors can kick back on plush, comfortable couches and chairs and gaze up at the action — while cheering on their wagers — on some of the world’s largest ultra-high-definition screens.

Here is our list of the top 10 places (in alphabetical order) to revel in the quintessential Las Vegas sportsbook experience and cross an item off your sports bucket list:

Caesars Palace

Known as the “Home of Champions,” this high-energy space in the middle of the bustling casino floor at iconic Caesars Palace showcases a 143-foot LED screen and state-of-the-art 4-zone directional sound.

There are 140 seats, plus 65 private booths for horse players with individual flat-screen TVs, 12 betting kiosks and additional seating at a long bar that overlooks the book. Guests can order food to be delivered to their seats as they wonder if Caesar actually lived there.

A life-sized marble statue of former world heavyweight champion Joe Louis stands outside the sportsbook, near Omnia nightclub.

Circa

Billed as the largest sportsbook experience in the world, Circa showcases a three-story sportsbook with a 78-million-pixel screen and 1,000 seats spread across three floors, including stadium seating for 350 and private boxes.

The downtown Las Vegas resort and casino, which opened in 2020, also shows sports at its Stadium Swim amphitheater, which features six pools and a 40-foot-tall HD screen. Guests can order food from Circa restaurants Victory Burger & Wings Co. and Project BBQ to the book, where they might run into owner Derek Stevens.

Circa is also home to the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame, VSiN’s broadcast studio and the $1,000-entry Circa Million and Circa Survivor NFL handicapping contests, the latter of which paid out $14.3 million in prizes last season.

The Cosmopolitan

Steps away from the Strip and the Fountains of Bellagio, this buzzing BetMGM sportsbook and lounge is on the casino floor near the Chandelier Bar. The book has a sports bar vibe, with a center bar with TVs, a wraparound score ticker, leather sofas and chairs, a pool table and other games.

The nearby BetMGM sportsbook at Aria is smaller but luxurious and also worth a visit. It’s near the Aria poker room and Moneyline Pizza & Bar.

Red Rock Resort

Located near Downtown Summerlin and less than two miles from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area sits one of Station Casinos’ high-end properties in Red Rock Resort.

The STN sportsbook showcases a video wall that is 96 feet wide and 18 feet tall. There is seating for 275, with 155 individual TVs at carrels for race and sports and a tiered VIP area, as well as additional seating at the bar and lounge at the sportsbook entrance. The book is located next to the poker room and near the Yard House restaurant, with the food court a short stroll away.

Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, and Durango, which opened in Southwest Las Vegas in 2023, are other first-class options with stellar STN sportsbooks. Station Sports is home to the popular Last Man Standing contests for pro and college football and March Madness. Free parking.

South Point

Old school. That’s how the South Point, located on the southern tip of the Strip, is run by owner Michael Gaughan (son of Las Vegas gaming pioneer Jackie Gaughan), sportsbook director Chris Andrews and longtime Las Vegas oddsmakers Jimmy Vaccaro and Vinny Magliulo.

Betting lines are always a flat -110 on each side, with the juice reduced to -105 for select major events. Guests can watch games on two wall-sized screens while enjoying some of the lowest price points in the industry for food and beverages. That doesn’t include the ever-popular hot dog cart in the book that serves up Vienna Beef hot dogs for $1.50 each.

Nice setup with 140 new leather rocker seats and additional seating in the nearby Del Mar Deli and USBC bar and lounge area. The only casino with a completely separate race book, with 128 seats with individual TVs. Free parking.

Suncoast

Located just outside the Summerlin area and adjacent to the Angel Park Golf Club, the Suncoast opened a new state-of-the-art Boyd Sports sportsbook at the start of the 2024 football season.

Formerly in the back of the casino near the movie theater, the massive book is now near the front entrance in a former showroom space with a 15½-foot-tall wraparound HD screen as its centerpiece above 60 leather seats and long leather booths.

Additional seating at a 55-foot-long sports bar with a wraparound score ticker at the entrance to the book, along with 12 betting kiosks. Free parking.

Sunset Station

The stunning, revamped 12,000-square-foot STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station opened in May 2024 in Henderson.

The amphitheater space showcases a panoramic 152-foot LED screen wall that can play up to 30 feeds at once. There are hundreds of seats, tiered VIP lounge areas, 19 race carrels with two personal TVs each and a bar with a 144-foot-long odds ticker wrap.

Deep red plaid carpets and comfortable leather seating deliver a luxury stadium box experience. Eight betting kiosks. Located near the Yard House on the casino floor. Free parking.

Westgate SuperBook

Billed as the world’s largest race and sportsbook, with one of the world’s largest indoor 4K video walls at 220 feet wide and 18 feet tall, the Westgate SuperBook sets the standard for modern sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

Just one block off the Strip, the smoke-free SuperBook is a 30,000-square-foot sports betting mecca with more than 350 leather seats and 77 carrels in the race book, with 32-inch LED screens at every seat. Additional seating in the book at the Clubhouse lounge, at a long bar that overlooks the book and at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill behind the book.

Westgate offers reduced juice on NFL games and other marquee events. Has its own parking lot off Joe W. Brown Drive, across the street from the Las Vegas Country Club. Hosts free Football Central parties during NFL season at the smoke-free 1,607-seat International Theater, former home of Elvis Presley during his Las Vegas heyday.

Home of the $1,500-entry SuperContest, which set the standard as the world’s most prestigious NFL handicapping contest. Also offers a $5,000-entry SuperContest Gold and plans to debut a $5,000 NFL Survivor contest in the 2025 season and a $500-entry college football contest. Also has season wins contests in the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Trademarked the phrase “Good teams win, great teams cover.”

Wynn Las Vegas

Upscale sportsbook highlighted by a nearly 1,600-square-foot wraparound LED video screen. Plush red chairs and sofas, red plaid carpet and golden railings give the spacious book an elegant feel.

There are 64 seats in the sportsbook, along with seven VIP luxury boxes, 41 carrels for horse players with individual monitors and eight VIP carrels with double monitors. Charlie’s Sports Bar overlooks the book and features elevated tailgate favorites and a bevy of beers on tap and craft microbrews.

The Venetian

The revamped Yahoo Sportsbook powered by William Hill at The Venetian was christened by movie star Mark Wahlberg, a Las Vegas resident who got behind the bar on the opening Sunday of the 2023 NFL season and poured shots of his Flecha Azul tequila.

Visitors can lounge on 14 leather couches and 34 velvet chairs while watching games on the 1,700-square-foot LED video wall. There’s a wraparound odds ticker at the bar at the entrance to the book and additional seating in the lounge area. The book is on the casino floor next to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer.

Note: We would be remiss if we didn’t tip our hat to the Mirage sportsbook, an iconic MGM Resorts location that would’ve certainly made this list had it not closed in 2024. The landmark Las Vegas resort is expected to reopen in 2027 as Hard Rock Las Vegas.

