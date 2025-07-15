Blue Man Group to host 1st-ever deaf-accessible show this month

Blue Man Group Las Vegas is no stranger to making its shows accessible. Two weeks ago, the group hosted its sensory-friendly performance, and now it’s expanding to include a deaf and hard-of-hearing-accessible show.

Blue Man Group is no stranger to making its shows accessible. Two weeks ago, the long-running Las Vegas Strip show partnered with Grant a Gift Autism for a special sensory-friendly performance.

For that performance, the team modified the show to reduce sound and light levels, created a calming environment in the lobby, limited audience interaction and provided earplugs upon request. The subdued-but-still-whacky Blue Man Group show has become somewhat of an annual tradition in the summer, and proved wildly popular.

The group announced Tuesday it is expanding its accessibility offerings with a first-ever performance for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community on July 23.

The full-length performance will offer a script for attendees to follow the narrative elements, as well as an ASL interpreter. Music elements will be amplified to create a physical experience for guests.

Blue Man Group is partnering with American Sign Language Communication for the performance.

The show is scheduled for 5 p.m. Visit blueman.com for details and ticketing.

