Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has officially debuted its 2025 holiday display on the Las Vegas Strip.

Dubbed “All Aboard the Holiday Bells and Whistles,” the holiday display will be available for viewing through Jan. 3.

MGM Resorts International said in a news release that the “whimsical, train-inspired journey will transform the Conservatory into a sparkling winter wonderland, complete with festive décor and playful touches of holiday magic.”

The company said its “Peppermint Express” will return to the attraction for the holidays, featuring treats baked by Bellagio’s pastry chefs.

The Conservatory is free and open 24 hours a day.