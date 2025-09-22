‘Awakening’ at Wynn raises the bar on already extraordinary show

The 80-minute, high-tech spectacle debuted three new acts this week, raising its acrobatic factor to the story that follows a girl named IO through several realms on a hero’s journey.

Awakening has been reawakened at Wynn Las Vegas.

The 80-minute, high-tech spectacle recently debuted three new acts, raising its acrobatic factor to the story that follows a girl named IO through several realms on a hero’s journey.

Awakening blends many art forms in a 360-degree theater to create a show that has something extraordinary for everyone. With a cast of 60 international performers, expect to see intricate costuming, larger-than-life, original puppetry, a little bit of impressive magic and lighting, stage and set designs that blow the mind from basement to ceiling.

The tale (narrated by Anthony Hopkins) takes IO through the water, earth and air realms, each dramatically different than the last, with two comedic companions as they collect crystals to reunite a pair of characters known as Light and Darkness (no spoilers here).

Interspersed are the new acts: Shoulder Ballet, Slackwire and Russian Bar. Shoulder Ballet is an impressive show of dual strength with a ballerina perched on pointe atop her partner’s head. Slackwire features artist Tang Zhe on a tensionless wire high above the stage, and Russian Bar is the only act we’ve seen in which two stacked performers successfully flip together on a thin, flimsy-looking flip board.

Producer and director Baz Halpin said the new acts “push the limits of what’s possible on stage,” adding they are a “breathtaking fusion of courage, power and artistry that will leave you speechless.”

The show performs Fridays through Tuesdays at 7 and 9:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $89.

