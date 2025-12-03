Area15 grows again with 2 new immersive attractions

The Escape Game Las Vegas and Great Big Game Show are scheduled to open this month.

If Area15 didn’t already offer more immersion per square foot than any place in the country, it’s about to get closer to the crown.

The Escape Game Las Vegas, with its six multi-room, story-driven adventures, will open there on Dec. 12. The TV-style Great Big Game Show is scheduled to follow on Dec. 19.

“Bringing The Escape Game and Great Big Game Show here allows us to push the boundaries of live, shared experiences and offer locals, visitors and groups a new way to connect, compete and create epic memories,” Jonathan Murrell, co-founder of The Escape Game, said in a release.

The Escape Game Las Vegas promises “movie-quality detail and intricate puzzles” in its games that include Prison Break, Legend of the Yeti and Special Ops: Mysterious Market. The 60-minute experiences are designed for up to 48 players at a time.

Great Big Game Show, meanwhile, will have 18 rotating games that test players’ reflexes, knowledge and teamwork. The one-hour host-led sessions will offer up to 14 contestants at a time the feeling of being on television with the show’s music, lights and buzzers.

For more information, see area15.com.