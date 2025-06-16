Attractions

8 must-see attractions on the Las Vegas Strip

Jonathan Webster, 17, of Glenwood Springs, Colo., rides the X-Scream roller coaster at the Strat hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Orbi, the recently revealed name of the Sphere emoji, looks around Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
June 16, 2025 - 12:22 pm
 

BELLAGIO CONSERVATORY

Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens' "The Birds and the B's" spring installation which wa ...
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens' "The Birds and the B's" spring installation which was on display through May 17, 2025. (MGM Resorts International)

Each season, the 14,000-square-foot Botanical Gardens is transformed into a wonderland of floral creations. It’s open 24 hours a day, and admission is free.

EIFFEL TOWER EXPERIENCE

Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Rides to the observation deck at the top of the Eiffel Tower, 46 stories high, are offered noon-midnight daily. Tickets start at $24.50.

THE FOUNTAINS OF BELLAGIO

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

The Fountains of Bellagio are one of the most-photographed sights in the country. (Courtesy of Marriot International)

Lighted fountains soar as high as 460 feet in the air in shows choreographed to music. They’re scheduled every 30 minutes from 3-6:30 p.m. weekdays, every 30 minutes from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, and every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to midnight daily.

GONDOLA RIDES

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South

People take a gondola ride at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A singing gondolier will serenade you on one of two journeys, outdoors or through the Venice-themed shopping center. Indoor rides are offered 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Outdoor rides are offered 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, weather and seasons permitting. Tickets start at $34.

THE HIGH ROLLER

The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

The High Roller in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The 550-foot-tall observation wheel offers a 30-minute ride, noon-midnight daily. Tickets start at $23.50 for adults.

SHARK REEF

Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Visit more than 2,000 animals, including sharks, giant rays, sea turtles, octopuses and golden crocodiles. It’s open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $29.

THE SPHERE EXPERIENCE

255 Sands Ave.

Jim Dolan, CEO of Sphere Entertainment Co., interacts with Aura, one of five humanoid robots during a tour of the atrium inside The Sphere in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The two-hour experience includes interactive robots, holographic art installations and other advanced technologies as well as a screening of Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard From Earth.” Tickets start at $69.

THRILL RIDES

The Strat, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

The Big Shot launches riders 160 feet in the air at 45 miles per hour atop America’s tallest free-standing tower, while X-Scream dangles riders 27 feet over the edge of the tower. Both rides are open from 2-10 p.m. daily. Tickets start at $21.

