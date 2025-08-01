Arts and culture events happening in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas is full of culture, with thriving music, art and theater scenes. Check out our selection of arts and culture events this week and every week.

events

First Friday

The cultural open-house monthly art event features artists, live music, entertainment, food, activities and more, 5-11 p.m. Friday in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District on Main Street. ffflv.org

Sahara West Library’s Art Gallery Night

Meet the artists displaying their works in the library’s galleries and enjoy refreshments 5-7 p.m. Aug. 14 at 9600 W. Sahara Ave., free. thelibrarydistrict.org

music

Acoustic Open Mic Music Lab

Adults and seniors can enjoy musical performances from talented professionals to up-and-coming performers at 6 p.m. Monday in the Lecture Hall at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., free. thelibrarydistrict.org

LauraB

The all-women ensemble featuring Laura Gonzalez Flores, Macue Narbona, Paqui Benitez and Elena Jimenez takes audiences on a journey of love, life and the human experience at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, free. clarkcountynv.gov/park

Pentagogical Brass Quintet

The brass quintet will perform music from favorite and familiar singer-songwriters at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lecture Hall at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., free. thelibrarydistrict.org

theater

‘Clown Bar’

Majestic Repertory Theatre presents this dark comedy, part film noir detective tale and part over-the-top circus sideshow, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Aug. 17 at 1217 S. Main St., $39.95 ($19.95 for college discount for ages 18-21). For audiences 18 and older. majesticrepertory.com

‘Legally Blonde the Musical’

Beginning Wednesday, Super Summer Theatre’s musical production will be presented at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through Aug. 23 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 NV-159. Online tickets start at $25 ($35 at the gate), ages 5 and younger are free; parking fee is $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. supersummertheatre.org

LVLT Season Preview

The Las Vegas Little Theatre will present a free preview of its upcoming 2025-26 season at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at 3920 Schiff Drive. lvlt.org

‘Tarrytown’

Alchemy Arts Academy’s first musical, loosely inspired by “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Vegas Theatre Company, 1025 S. First St., Suite 110, $16.79. Parental discretion is advised. theatre.vegas