Art exhibition highlights 10 years of Basin and Range monument

A new art exhibition is celebrating 10 years of the Basin and Range National Monument in southeastern Nevada.

Nevada Humanities debuted “At the Heart of Nevada: Basin and Range,” on display through Nov. 19. The exhibition showcases photography and video of the remote area, curated by Paula Jacoby-Garrett (a scientist, educator and writer), Julian Kilker (professor of emerging media at UNLV) and Checko Salgado (photographer, educator and conservationist) working in partnership with the Friends of Basin and Range National Monument.

The monument is two hours north of Las Vegas, with 1,100 square miles of vast mountains and valleys.

“Basin and Range” features work by Fred Bell, Jim Boone, Glenn A. Davis (courtesy of Sarah Jones at UNLV Special Collections and Archives), Steve Dudrow, Myron Hensel, Mike Hill, Rayette Martin and Teresa Skye.

“We hope that this exhibition will draw attention to the fragile nature of these landscapes and cultivate stewardship for Nevada’s natural places,” said Christina Barr, Nevada Humanities executive director.

It is on display at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on the First Friday of each month. A reception will be held Oct. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.