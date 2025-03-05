13 claw machine games around Las Vegas

Hundreds of cute plushies, cool action figures, glossy trading cards and even imported snacks are trapped in glass cases — it only takes one good flick of a joystick to get a prize.

Claw machine arcades are popping up across the Las Vegas Valley. The family-friendly places to play are growing in popularity, thanks in part to YouTube trends and copy-cat businesses.

If you’re looking to try your luck at a game — but not in a casino — then check out these arcades around the valley.

Pick Me Claw Arcade

North Las Vegas-area residents have two Pick Me locations to choose from: 955 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas and 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 160, in Las Vegas.

The Lake Mead Boulevard location is open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, according to their website.

The Craig Road location is open 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Both locations are open on CCSD holidays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to their website.

Tokens start at $5 for 5 tokens and go up to $100 for 135 tokens and one prize. The arcade includes a trade-in system.

Each Pick Me location also has a reservable party room available.

Catching Ducks

A new arcade, Catching Ducks, recently opened in the southwest valley at 3455 S. Durango Drive, Suite 102. The arcade is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to its website.

Tokens start at 10 for $10. Party rooms are also available. More information can be found on Catching Ducks’ website.

Claw World

Nearby is Claw World, 8665 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 119, in Las Vegas. The arcade is open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Tokens start at 10 for $10 and go up to 300 tokens for $200, according to its website. Claw World offers birthday party packages outside of typical business hours.

Fantasy Claw Arcade

Families can also try their luck on the claw at Fantasy Claw Arcade inside Fashion Show mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The store follows the mall’s hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Lucky Puppy Claw Machine Arcade

Located at 9516 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 110, this claw arcade has special promo days Mondays through Thursdays, according to its website. The business can also host birthday parties.

Daily hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Tokens start at 5 for $5 and go up to 140 tokens for $100, according to the arcade’s website. More information can be found here.

Lucky Ducky

In Henderson, Lucky Ducky at 229 N. Stephanie St., Suite B, players can try for plushies and other prizes with tokens that start at $1.

The business is open noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, a worker said.

A party room is also available to rent out. More information is available online.

Claw Joyland and Magic Claw

Claw Joyland is one of several crane arcades in Chinatown. Located at 4059 Spring Mountain Road, the arcade is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

A second location, Magic Claw at 3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 9, has the same hours and pricing.

Prices start at $10 for 10 tokens and go up to $100 for 135 tokens, according to their website. The arcade also has a party room and VIP packages available.

Gacha Claw

Located at 5625 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite H, Gacha Claw in Las Vegas highlights its Japanese imported snacks and drinks that are available both in some machines and for sale.

The arcade is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Tokens start at 10 for $10 and go up to 140 tokens, plus three “upgrade points” that can be used to get larger prices, for $100.

To learn more, check out Gacha Claw’s website.

The Claw

About a mile south of Chinatown, The Claw, 4850 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 42, has various-sized plushies and a system that allows customers to trade in their prizes for bigger, upgraded plushies.

Tokens start at $1 per token and go up to $100 for 135 tokens. The Claw is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. More information is available online.

Claw Em All

Keep driving and you’ll find another arcade, Claw Em All at 4445 W. Flamingo Road. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the plushie-stocked machines use tokens that start at 10 for $10 and go up to 135 tokens for $100.

Claw Em All also has party reservation options. More information is available online.

Claw Planet

The west side isn’t the only part of town with claw arcades, though. Claw Planet, 9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, features large plushies and a trade-up system. The arcade open noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

More information can be found on its Yelp page.

Wolf Claw Arcade

Also on the east side of the valley, Wolf Claw Arcade, 9890 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 23, takes party rentals to another level. The arcade offers party room and full venue rentals. Or step it up and have a claw machine delivered to your party.

The arcade’s hours are noon to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, according to the Yelp page.

See more details on Wolf Claw’s website.

Pink Wa Wa

This claw arcade is perfect for Barbie fans. A bright pink arcade is open at 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd. The store is open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The store did not pick up a call to inquire about token prices, but some additional information is available on its Instagram page.

