Want to throw an ax? Here are 6 Las Vegas spots to check out

Check out these six Las Vegas Valley locations where you can throw an ax, play games, and even get a drink.

If you’ve got an ax to grind, you might enjoy having an ax to throw.

If you’ve been looking for an axe-throwing spot for your next party around the Las Vegas Valley, fear not. Here are six spots to throw around sharp objects (while wearing close-toed shoes).

Dueling Axes

Address: 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 160 (inside Area15)

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

This ax-throwing bar hosts special themed nights and weekly discounts, including its Comic Axes night with speciality drinks and blacklights; Ladies’ Night every Wednesday, when groups of four or more can get 30 percent off ax throwing and half off martinis; and discounted tickets every day for military and EMS when booked through duelingaxeslasvegas.com/specials.

Guests can book a reservation for a small group of 2 to 18 people, large group of 19 people or more or a VIP experience at duelingaxeslasvegas.com/reservations, with 60-minute, 90-minute and 120-minute time slots. Guests under 18 need a parent or guardian who can legally sign their liability release.

Visitors can also buy a Play Pass, which includes one hour of ax throwing, one hour of golf at Five Iron Golf and $20 in arcade tokens at Asylum Bar + Arcade for $89 a person.

Axehole Vegas

Address: 450 Fremont St., Suite 163 (Inside Centre Court of Neonopolis on the east end of the Fremont Street Experience).

Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to midnight Sunday.

Starting at $40 a person for a one-hour session, you can “unleash your inner viking,” and duel with axes, learn trick shots and become a Certified Axehole, Axehole Vegas’ website says.

The VIP ax-throwing experience starts at $49 a person and includes exclusive items, including spears, ninja stars, metal throwing cards and even shovels. Guests ages 7 through 17 must have a parent or guardian permission.

Axehole Vegas also offers a rage room experience for $55 a person.

For more information and to book a reservation, visit axeholevegas.com.

Spy Ninjas

Address: 7980 W. Sahara Ave.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; closed Tuesday.

If ax throwing at a static target isn’t enough for you, visit Spy Ninjas adventure park, where you can throw axes and ninja stars at moving targets and projected animation.

Developed by social media stars Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, Spy Ninjas is a 55,000-square-foot indoor activity center with multilevel escape rooms, virtual reality attractions, trampolines and Nevada’s longest indoor zip line.

Visitors in the ax-throwing experience can hunt for zombies and ducks, play tic-tac-toe and more, according to the park’s website. Each lane can accommodate up to six players. Book a session starting at $38.95 a person at spyninjashq.com/axe_throwing.php. Guests must be 10 years old or older to participate, and guests 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

iSmash Vegas

Address: 4225 S. Eastern Ave.

Hours: 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

iSmash is best known for its smash room experiences, but guests can also book 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute ax-throwing sessions at the party venue.

A 30-minute session starts at $20 per person, 60 minutes starts at $30 per person and 90 minutes starts at $40 per person, according the venue’s website. Ax-throwing lanes can accommodate one to six people. Guests must be 13 years old or older to participate. Minors must have a signed release from a guardian to participate.

To book a session, visit ismashusa.com/locations/nv-las-vegas. Walk-ins are also accepted based on availability.

Sin City Smash

Address: 6623 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 239 (Inside Town Square Las Vegas).

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Throw ninja stars, tomahawks, hatchets and, of course, axes in a one-hour ax-throwing session at Sin City Smash, starting at $35 a person.

Guests must be 10 or older to participate, and a photo ID is required to check in. Book a session online at sincitysmash.com/axe-throwing.

Adrenaline Mountain

Address: 15357 Kingston Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Located 12 minutes west of Goodsprings, this adventure park offers an oasis in the Mojave Desert for thrill-seekers looking to shoot something, crush something or blow something up.

The 20-minute ax-throwing experience includes an orientation teaching the basics of throwing; weapons, including throwing axes, tomahawks, throwing knives and throwing stars; an experienced instructor to teach proper grip and aiming; and photo opportunities.

However, ax throwing is only offered as an add-on to other experiences offered at the adventure park, such as off-roading, driving a monster truck, shooting, operating heavy equipment, flamethrowing or an experience in which you can blow up a car for $2,200 in the middle of the desert.

Guests can book an experience online at adrenalinemountain.com/axes. Minors must be accompanied by an adult who can sign a waiver.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.