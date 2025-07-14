RollerCon wheels into Vegas for 20th anniversary — PHOTOS

The five-day event included a fake wedding for skaters to marry their derby teammates complete with a procession down Fremont Street.

RollerCon celebrated its 20th anniversary in Las Vegas this year.

The convention lasted five days and featured hundreds of events for every kind of skater. This year, the event welcomed roughly over 2,000 skaters from all over the world. Many skaters were fresh off attending and participating in the Roller Derby World Cup, which took place in Innsbruck, Austria, the weekend before the convention.

At one point, around 50 skaters participated in a “derby wedding” — a fake wedding for skaters to marry their derby teammates complete with a procession down Fremont Street and a unique set of vows.

Some couples went all out, wearing veils or bringing flowers and pieces of jewelry for their derby spouse. When asked why derby wedding participant Kayla Wysner wasn’t getting ready alongside her derby bride in the hours before, her answer was simple: “We’re not supposed to be talking before the wedding.”

Another couple, after getting fake-married, got engaged (for real, this time).

RollerCon featured plenty of roller derbies, roller-dance parties and classes this year. It will next kick off on July 9, 2026.