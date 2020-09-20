Camel Safari now offers Mongolian-themed glamping

The new Mongolian-themed glamping experience at Camel Safari in Bunkerville was inspired by the homeland of the attraction’s 12 Bactrian camels.

The new Mongolian-themed glamping experience at Camel Safari in Bunkerville was inspired by the homeland of the attraction’s 12 Bactrian camels.

And Seth Rogen. In 2017, the actor and a group of his friends rented the 176-acre property for a weekend bachelor party. “They come, they bring all their own stuff, and they do this setup,” Camel Safari owner Guy Seeklus says of the convoy that included RVs and a food truck. “I watched with absolute fascination.”

Rogen shared the tale during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The following year, Seeklus was in Mongolia helping train camels for adventurer Baigalmaa Baikal Norjmaa’s nearly 7,500-mile trek from the capital city of Ulaanbaatar to London. After sleeping in a ger — the traditional round, portable tent that’s similar to a yurt — then seeing them for sale in a marketplace, inspiration struck.

In 2019, he returned for the sole purpose of outfitting his glamping business, dubbed the Desert Ranch Experience.

His 10 gers are “literally the ones that they’re living in right now” in Mongolia, Seeklus says. Each of them, covered in fabric decorated with handcrafted artwork, includes handmade beds. There’s enough electricity to power lights, a small air conditioner and a bar refrigerator.

Norjmaa and her family visited to help with the setup, including some cultural tips. “To properly erect the ger,” Sweeklus says, “the door always has to be to the south.”

Glamping experiences include daytime versions for adults and families, as well as overnight stays. Guests can interact with Camel Safari’s animals, which also include llamas, alpacas and armadillos.

“It’s a cool educational experience that people can enjoy here in a safe manner without necessarily having to travel to Mongolia,” Seeklus says, “which is a bit of a trek, I’ve gotta tell you.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.